Are Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky still together? While the real estate mogul emphatically said in April 2023 they weren’t getting divorced, People reported on July 3 that the two had called it quits. Reps for Kyle and Mauricio did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Keep reading for where Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship stands now.

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still Together?

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” the real estate mogul shared while appearing on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast in April 2023. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

The high-end real estate agent appeared to be referring to rumors that he cheated with fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley.

While the duo constantly shared sweet Instagram photos together where they’re all cozied up, People reported in July that the two had separated. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

The RHOBH stars got married in 1996, and since their stint on the Bravo show have been faced with a few cheating rumors.

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. … But this [new] one threw us for a loop,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly in October 2020. “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Amid the whispers, Kyle wished the Selling Beverly Hills patriarch a ​happy Father’s Day in June 203 and shared how “grateful” she is for their daughters to grow up with an “incredible dad.”

“Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say ‘no.’ They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Did Mauricio Umansky Cheat on Kyle Richards With Dorit Kemsley?

Kyle and Mauricio made headlines in August 2022 when former “friend” of the housewives Dana Wilkey resurfaced to allege that Dorit — who has been married to PK Kemsley since March 2015 — was having an affair with her best friend’s husband.

“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana captioned an Instagram post that featured An Affair to Remember movie poster which was photoshopped to include Dorit and Mauricio’s faces.

Dorit, for her part, wasted no time clapping back in the comments section.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” the Beverly Beach founder wrote. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is OK for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Dana shared the comment to her Instagram Story, claiming, “People don’t read posts apparently … however, that said, obviously struck a nerve.”

Kyle and Mauricio did not publicly respond to the claims.