Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, celebrated the 4th of July together with their daughters one day after they addressed split rumors.

“Happy Independence Day,” Mauricio, 53, captioned a photo of him with Kyle, 54, and their family via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4. “Hope everyone is having a great day :)”

The pair posed for several photos during the holiday, including a shot of the couple with their family dog and selfies with two of their daughters. Other slides in the post included videos from a patriotic parade they attended.

The Bravo stars – who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 – celebrated the holiday together after news broke that their relationship hit a rough patch on Monday, July 3.

People reported that the pair planned to divorce after 27 years of marriage, with a source telling the outlet that they “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The insider added, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

However, Kyle and Mauricio denied split rumors when they issued a joint statement just hours before celebrating the 4th of July together.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the couple, who tied the knot in 1996, wrote. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The reality stars then addressed speculation that a third party led to their problems. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” Kyle and Mauricio’s statement continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Split speculation began to swirl when fans noticed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grew close to country singer Morgan Wade. They appeared in several Instagram photos together and reportedly got matching heart tattoos, though neither have publicly commented on their relationship.

Courtesy of Mauricio UmanskyInstagram

Meanwhile, Kyle seemingly stopped wearing her diamond engagement and wedding ring set from Mauricio in early 2023.

However, Kyle shut down the speculation after fans noticed she wasn’t wearing the rings in a gym selfie with Morgan, 28.

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on. A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” she told Page Six. “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”