‘Teen Mom’ Star Gary Shirley’s Wife Kristina Anderson Is in a Bitter Feud With His Ex Amber Portwood

You’ve seen her on Teen Mom OG numerous times, but who exactly is Kristina Anderson? Gary Shirley‘s now-wife is in the midst of drama with his ex Amber Portwood.

During the explosive Teen Mom reunion on Tuesday, April 20, Amber, 30, called Kristina, 33, “absolutely horrible” after claiming Kristina was driving a wedge between her and her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with Gary, 34.

During a discussion with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, Amber said she has “been trying to get a hold” of her daughter and accused the couple of making such efforts difficult. Gary, for his part, recalled a time he went over to Amber’s house to support her, which came across differently to her.

“I literally felt that he was trying to be genuinely nice at first, and it turned into [a] touch here and a touch there and it was feeling a bit off. He even said to me 100 percent don’t tell Kristina that I’m doing this,” Amber alleged, which Gary immediately denied and insisted “nothing inappropriate” happened.

“I have a wonderful wife that I absolutely love,” the reality TV dad shot back. “If I wanted somebody else other than my wife it wouldn’t be Amber.”

Dr. Drew then jumped into the conversation and sided with Gary, telling Amber that she was “trying to start a s–t storm,” to which Amber said was “bulls–t.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Gary Shirley/Instagram; AJ Mast/MEGA

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only drama Kristina has been involved in. Back in 2014, an insider told Starcasm the brunette babe allegedly started dating Gary while she was still “happily married.”

“Kristina and her husband were very much together then,” a source divulged at the time. Keep scrolling to learn more about Kristina.

Kristina got divorced in 2014

Before meeting Gary, Kristina was married to Gregory Anderson. Court documents reveal that Gregory filed for divorce from Kristina on Valentine’s Day 2014, about a year after she and Gary got involved. The proof? Gary wrote in a Facebook status on January 31, 2014, “Amber and I are done! I have been in love with a new female about a year!” Kristina’s divorce from Greg was finalized on April 16, 2014.

That July, Gregory filed a restraining order against Kristina but the two were able to eventually work it out, and the request was canceled.

Kristina has two daughters

Gregory and Kristina had one daughter together, Karly, who’s close to Leah’s age, while she and Gary share daughter Emilee.

Leah loves spending time with Kristina

On a recent episode of TMOG, Leah wrote down how much she loved her mom and Kristina. Gary’s ladylove has also proudly shown off photos with Leah on Instagram, even tagging Amber in several posts. “Enjoying this beautiful Saturday afternoon with the girls,” she captioned a photo of Leah and Emilee together mere weeks ago on April 3. Here’s hoping the trio gets along (again) soon.