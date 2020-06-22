Who says they can’t be civil? Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, reunited to spend Father’s Day as one big, happy family at her “new house.” The former couple got together with their kids and a few other family members in honor of the holiday, sharing a snap from the celebration on Instagram on Monday, June 22. The former Very Cavallari star joked that she “saved the best for last” after posting a tribute to her own father on Sunday, June 21.

“Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” Kristin, 33, captioned the photo. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is our three kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all three get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

It seems like the parents are trying to put their previous drama behind them. After announcing an amicable split on April 26, their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worse when Kristin cited “inappropriate marital misconduct” in her divorce filing. In documents obtained by In Touch, she alleged Jay, 37, was “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

The news led fans to speculate that something might actually have gone down with Kelly Henderson, the Hills alum’s former friend who previously sparked affair rumors with Jay. Though Kristin, Kelly and Jay all insisted that nothing inappropriate happened, fans were suspicious of Jay and Kelly’s close relationship on season 2 of Very Cavallari. By season 3, the gossip had taken its toll on the women’s friendship and Kelly ended up leaving the show.

Once Jay and Kristin split, the rumors resurfaced — and Kelly finally spoke out. “I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast in May. A few days later, she got even more explicit on Instagram. “I know it doesn’t matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls–t. … I didn’t start this narrative or storyline and moved on with my life a long time ago.”

Though Kelly and Kristin may never be able to repair their friendship, Jay and Kristin are clearly working on theirs.