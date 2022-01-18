Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.

“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!” the post continued. However, shortly after it was shared, it was deleted.

The photo was posted during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s joint birthday party for Chicago‘s 4th birthday and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi‘s birthday — which is on February 1.

Redditors were quick to screengrab the pic and discuss the possible grandma faux pas.

“[I’m] surprised [Kris] got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered [picture. They] both still look great [though],” the original poster wrote.

“Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore,” one follower commented. Another added, “They do look the way they actually look [in real life.].”

“Did she post and delete???” an Instagram user asked. A second commented, “Now ma’am, you aren’t that slick. [Deleting] pictures on us lol. [We] still saw it [though].”

The picture was removed, either Kim’s request to remove it based on her appearance, or because she doesn’t like her children to be edited, as a Reddit user pointed out. Kris replaced the birthday tribute with another slideshow of her and Chicago, sans the Skims founder.

In Kris’ own words, “This is a case for the FBI.”

Of course, the famous family has numerous controversies surrounding edited and unedited photos. Most recently, fans called out Khloé Kardashian for allegedly photoshopping pictures in which her fingers look incredibly long.

“How did she not notice that her fingers are a Photoshop fail?” a Redditor wrote Khloé’s fingers. “They’re so long they look like they belong on the wicked witch of the west.”

The Los Angeles native has been accused of altering her photos “to death” in the past — including images from October 2021, where her hands were once again the subject of discussion.