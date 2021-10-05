Too much Photoshop? Fans are accusing Khloé Kardashian of airbrushing her face and Photoshopping her arms in her latest Instagram post, with some fans asking her to please “have whoever does [her] pictures [to] fix it.”

On Monday, October 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, shared three images of herself in a skintight bodysuit via Instagram. She captioned the post, “[Whatever] you do, be happy.”

Immediately, followers of the reality TV star flooded her comment section to share their theories on how Khloé achieved her flawless look, with one claiming she was “airbrushed to death.”

“I’m sorry I can’t get over how edited this picture looks,” one Instagram user wrote. “The legs, the stomach, the butt it just doesn’t match.” Another pointed out in the first photo, the wall near Khloé’s derrière is suspiciously tilted, possibly suggesting this part of her body was altered after the photo was taken.

The Good American co-founder likely achieved her look from the three people she tagged in the post, Kardashian-Jenner favorites: stylist Dani Michelle, makeup artists Mary Phillips and celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

The third photo of the series, however, has drawn the most attention. In the black-and-white photo, the Revenge Body alum posed in a corner of a room with white walls with her arms outstretched, sporting long, sharp fingernails.

“When her arms are the same length as her entire body,” a person commented, adding a crying emoji. Others followed by adding, “Go, go gadget arms,” and “elastic girl arms.”

Some Instagram users compared her to the popular internet urban legend, Slender Man, who is depicted as an unnaturally tall, thin, humanoid creature with abnormally long arms.

“The last pic is terrifying,” one woman wrote, causing another to add, “I’m scared!! Why so stretchy?”

This isn’t the first time Khloé has been accused of Photoshopping her photos. In February, KoKo shot down rumors that her Good American campaign photos, which have a similar elongating effect as her recent picture, were a “Photoshop fail.”

“I’m cracking up! [For a] few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” Khloé tweeted after the campaign photos began circulating. “The closer the object is to [the] camera, they will get elongated. So, in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens!” she added, along with a black-and-white photo from the campaign. “I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this [LOL. My old hands, normal sized hands] are still in tack. [Nope,] I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day.”