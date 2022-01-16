Such dolls! Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoyed an “L.O.L Surprise!” and Barbie doll-themed joint 4th birthday party.

The massive celebration was held on Saturday, January 15, complemented with extensive party decor. While Chicago’s birth date fell on the day, Stormi’s is actually on February 1. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family took the opportunity to celebrate both at once.

With a multi-colored ball pit, an endless array of pink, blue and metallic balloons, a face painting vanity station and two different birthday cakes, Chicago, 4, and Stormi, 3, appeared to be having the time of their lives. The birthday girls even had a huge pink sign adorned with balloons and their names sprawled across it.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!” Kim, 41, captioned a sweet Instagram carousel tribute to her daughter that day. “My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable, huggable, snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!”

Meanwhile, Kylie, 24 — who shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott — shared snaps from the colorful party to her Instagram Stories, including a Boomerang clip of herself showing off her bump with baby No .2, wearing an all-pink ensemble. She also snapped a photo of an ice cream cone labeled with both her daughter and niece’s names. “The cutest Barbie LOL party for stormi & chi,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the Story.

Aside from Kylie, auntie Khloé Kardashian also shared countless moments from the gathering with her followers via Instagram Stories.

An unexpected guest, however, was spotted at the party. Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, was present, as he appeared standing alongside Kris Jenner in a video that Atiana De La Hoya, stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian‘s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared via Instagram Stories. Not only that, but the “Praise God” artist, 44, was also seen holding up Chicago as she hit a pink “4” piñata. In addition to Chicago, the former couple also share children North, Saint and Psalm.

Earlier that day, Ye went live on Instagram, claiming he wasn’t given the location of his daughter’s birthday celebration, according to TMZ. He later clarified the situation in another live video, revealing Travis, 30, gave him the address.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the “Stronger” artist said in the second live video, per TMZ. “I just came back from Chi’s party and I just got to shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and be there with the rest of the family.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Eazy” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage and the tension between them spiked once she began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October 2021. However, since Ye made it to the toddlers’ joint party, it seems the two put aside their differences to focus on giving their daughter and niece a happy birthday.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Chicago and Stormi’s 4th birthday party.