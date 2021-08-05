Absolutely adorable! Chicago West, the third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, somehow just keeps getting cuter!

Chicago was born via surrogate on January 15, 2018, at 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and the little bundle of joy continues to brighten up the Kardashian family’s social media accounts — along with her older siblings, sister North and brother Saint, and her younger brother, Psalm.

Chicago was actually almost named Mary Jo after the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s grandmother, but she and her then-husband, Kanye, decided to go with Chicago. She told Ellen DeGeneres that Chicago was named after the city that “made him.” (Mary Jo West doesn’t quite fit in with the parents’ naming style, right?)

Four children certainly keep Kim busy — especially when Chicago tries to run off with a purse she plucked from the SKIMS founder’s closet! Pretty sneaky!

Or who could forget the time when she crashed her aunt Kylie Jenner’s final episode of her YouTube docuseries, “Inside Kylie Cosmetics,” alongside her cousin, daughter of Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian.

While Kylie is distracted by Kris Jenner, the cousins can be seen walking into the room with silver shopping bags filled with their aunt’s products. It’s always good to have a few partners in crime. Luckily, Chicago has plenty of help from her cousins and siblings.

Despite all that seriously adorable mischief, Kim has admitted in the past she would be open to having more children, but she’s doesn’t feel like she is in the right place in life at the moment to have more.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the Selfish author told Laura Wasser in a February 2019 episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff… I think four’s good.”

When you have four cute kids, it’s hard not to think about having more! Even when they need “lollipop bribes” to take a decent Mother’s Day photo with you.

Kim has said in the past that Chicago “looks like, honestly, my twin, mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her.”

Do you see the resemblance?

Keep scrolling to see the latest and cutest photos of Chicago West!