Kris Jenner revealed the agreement she made with grandson Mason Disick before he can get a car when he turns 16.

While appearing on the Thursday, April 11, episode of the “Next Question with Katie Couric” podcast, Kris, 68, reflected on daughter Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick’s eldest child turning 14 in December 2023.

She recalled previously telling Mason at his bar mitzvah that she “would buy him a car when he was 16 if [she] felt really confident and [she] could have proof that he’s never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that.”

“And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I’m going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars,” Kris added, referencing her 12 other grandchildren.

The Kardashians star went on to gush about being a grandmother, saying it’s “really fun” to spend quality time with her grandkids.

“Penelope and I go to dinner,” she said about Kourtney, 44, and Scott’s daughter. “They all love to go to Target or Costco or Walmart. They loved to go get some goodies. And so we’ll take them shopping or do something fun. They love to go to dinner.”

Kris continued, “And I said to one of my kids the other day, I said, ‘You know, if I took every grandkid out to dinner once a month, that would take up the month. Think about that.”

In addition to Mason and Penelope, 11, Kourtney and Scott, 40, share son Reign, 9. The Poosh founder continued to expand her family when she welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

Kim Kardashian shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West, while Khloé Kardashian shares children True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner is the proud mother to kids Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, and Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream, 7, with ex Blac Chyna.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

While fans got to know Mason during his early childhood, he has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years. The eldest Kardashian child no longer appears on their family’s reality show, while he is rarely featured on his parents’ social media pages.

However, the teen did make a rare appearance on Kourtney’s Instagram Story in March, which featured a video that showed off his full denim outfit.