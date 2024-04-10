President Joe Biden is so desperate to convince voters he’s vital enough to handle another four years in the Oval Office, he’s dropped more than six figures on cosmetic procedures, plastic surgeons exclusively tell In Touch.

Doctors are convinced the 81-year-old commander in chief has had more nips and tucks than a Hollywood actress.

“I would estimate that over the years Joe Biden has spent up to $100,000 on plastic surgery!” says Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie.

“The cosmetic procedures are clearly a political move to help him make the public and colleagues believe he’s fit enough for a second term,” adds a D.C. insider.

A panel of top plastic surgeons, who have not treated Biden, believe America’s oldest president has undergone a range of treatments. “He looks completely different,” says New York surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar of naturallookinstitute.com.

“He’s had a facelift, which can run anywhere from $40,000 to $250,000,” says San Francisco cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan.

“If we look closely at his sideburns, there is a straight, unnatural edge that could be a telltale sign of a facelift scar,” explains Atlanta surgeon Dr. Nicholas Jones.

Dr. Javad Sajan of Seattle thinks he may also have had work done on his neck. “It has become tighter with time, which is often a sign of a neck lift,” he says.

Chicago’s Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com points to the smoothness above and below Biden’s eyes — along with their narrower shape — as signs he has undergone upper and lower eyelid lifts.

He also believes the politician’s smooth forehead is the result of “Botox as well as extensive fillers!”

The political insider thinks it will take more than some nips and tucks to reassure voters. “He isn’t fooling anybody,” the source says. “It will take more than a facelift to convince voters. They’re smarter than that.”