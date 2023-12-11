Mason Disick popped up in a rare photo on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page on Monday, December 11, just three days before his 14th birthday.

Kim, 43, shared some family photos, including a shot of herself with her four kids, along with their cousins Mason, 13, and Penelope Disick. Scott Disick also appeared in the image, which was taken in front of a wood cabin with golf carts in the background. The second photo featured Kim carrying her daughter Chicago West, with North West posing alongside them and flashing the peace sign.

As Mason has gotten older, fans have seen less and less of him on his famous family’s television shows and social media pages, so it was definitely a shock when he showed up in Kim’s post.

“Shut UP, why does Mason look 17,” one person commented. Another added, “Mason is so grown,” and someone else wrote, “Mason is a whole adult now.” Many fans also pointed out that the teenager is growing up to look a lot like his uncle Rob Kardashian.

Mason’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, previously opened up about her son’s decision to stay out of the public eye. “He does not like [the spotlight],” she shared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022. “He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Earlier that year, Kourtney, 44, clapped back at a critic who called her out for not including Mason in family photos on her Instagram page. “Just [because] he’s not in the photo doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” she replied.

Mason was noticeably absent from Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker’s, wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part, which aired in April 2023. Although Mason attended the May 2022 wedding and was seen in paparazzi photos from the event, he avoided Hulu cameras for the Kardashians spinoff.

In addition to Mason and Penelope, 11, Kourtney also shares son Reign, who turns 9 on December 14, with Scott, 40. The two dated on and off from 2007 until 2015 and Scott has remained close with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family since the split.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis, 48, have been together since 2020 and were friends for years before getting together romantically. Their son, Rocky, was born on November 1.