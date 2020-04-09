Kris Jenner Gives TMI About Getting ~Hot and Heavy~ With BF Corey Gamble: ‘We Were Up All Night’

Ew, mom! Kris Jenner was eager to share her sex secrets with boyfriend Corey Gamble to Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over lunch on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The momager, 64, is happy to report she has a thriving libido — even if her daughters would rather cover their ears.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face?” Kris asked Khloé, 35, and Kendall, 24, in the sneak peek of the Thursday, April 9, episode. “We were just having a little make out session in the car,” she admitted after arriving late to their lunch meeting. “Is that too much?” Kris inquired after seeing the sheer horror on her daughter’s faces.

Courtesy of E!

Clearly uncomfortable by their mother’s admission, the Good American designer tried to pivot the conversation and asked what the businessman was up to. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” she revealed, “You know how that goes.”

“I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world, but does my mom over share? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo … just some things — zip it,” the mom of one said in a private confessional.

Unfortunately for the sisters, Kris didn’t cool it with the sex talk. She then went on to seductively eat tiramisu, stating, “I could rub this all over my body.” Disturbed, Khloé said, “Why would you want to?” With a telling look, the mom of six replied, “Trust me.”

“Women go through stages in life and I’m going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend,” Kris said during her confessional. “And it’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life when Khloé’s not.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After KoKo split from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in February 2019 following his cheating scandal, she has been taking some time to herself and is staying out of the dating scene. The former flames are “self-quarantining” together, a source told In Touch in late March. Although they are shacking up, “they say they are just friends.”

“You just got to get it in when you can,” Kris continued back in the scene. “Couldn’t be more opposite right now,” the blonde beauty replied.

After noticing her lunch dates were visibly uncomfortable, the boss lady proceeded to yell “sex” in the restaurant for extra embarrassment … you know, like all moms!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET