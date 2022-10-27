Making memories … sort of! Kourtney Kardashian recalled being “blacked out” during her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

After the Grammy Awards in April, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tied the knot during an unlicensed wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Despite having positive memories from the ceremony, Kourtney revealed during the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kardashians that she wasn’t sober and ended the night throwing up after drinking too much alcohol.

“I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas,” Kourtney said in a confessional after a producer asked if she had gotten married and they missed it. “I don’t even know where to begin.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Poosh.com founder then broke down the events that led to the spontaneous wedding. “Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys, and it’s our first Grammys together, let’s make this the best night ever,'” she recalled.

After the couple found “the best vegan sushi dive restaurant in a strip mall,” Kourtney and Travis began “looking up cute little chapels.”

“We knew that Elvis had to marry us, he was the only one open at that hour,” she explained. “Nobody was around, it was [our] security, manager … but I blacked out, I actually don’t remember though.”

“I didn’t even remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle,” Kourtney admitted. “I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

After noting that she was “slurring” her words, Kourtney revealed that the Elvis Presley impersonator accidentally called her by her sister Khloé Kardashian’s name. “I lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up,” she said of her and Travis’ reaction to the mistake.

“I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in a confessional. “I was a hot slob kebab.”

While the ceremony wasn’t legal, Kourtney said that she and Travis tried to obtain a marriage license. “They wouldn’t give us the certificate — it was 2 a.m.,” she explained. “And I’m sure we could’ve got a license the next day, but what could be more fun than a night in Vegas? I am truly living my best life. Don’t let anyone tell you any different!”

Kourtney doesn’t have any regrets about the whirlwind ceremony, though her mother, Kris Jenner, expressed her sadness over missing the moment in a confessional.

“It would be so disappointing if Kourtney really got married in Vegas and I wasn’t there, but I guess I’ll get over it,” the momager, 66, said. “I mean, been there, done that.”

Following their Las Vegas ceremony, the couple went on to legally tie the knot during a courthouse ceremony in May and had a romantic wedding in Italy later that month.