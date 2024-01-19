Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for referring to herself and husband Travis Barker as “Rocky’s parents,” only mentioning their newborn son and seemingly casting aside the couple’s other kids from previous relationships.

Kourtney, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 18, to share photos from her night out with Travis, 48, at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Sunday, January 14 — their first red carpet event since welcoming baby Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. The Poosh founder simply captioned the set, “Rocky’s parents.”

Several critics were quick to comment on Kourtney’s caption, pointing out that she neglected to acknowledge her three kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — as well as Travis Barker’s kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon and Alabama.

“Did she forget about her other kids?” one person commented, while another user added, “You have other kids too like what?”

“So Rocky is your only child??? Think before you post – I’m sure your kids see these,” a third critic wrote.

Several other comments shared the same sentiment, with some theorizing that Kourtney has “forgotten” about her and Travis’ other kids since she gave birth to Rocky. However, others defended the mom of four.

“Rocky is the only child they have had together. So yes, they both are biological parents to only Rocky. The other kids are either only Kourtney’s or only Travis’s, not both. How hard is it to understand that? Jeez, so judgey for no reason!” one fan replied to a hate comment.

“Can she not be excited for her newborn?” another user asked.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

Kourtney revealed that she was pregnant in June 2023, several months after she stopped doing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. The Kardashians star suffered a complication in early September 2023 where she was hospitalized and underwent emergency fetal surgery. However, doctors were able to save the baby’s life, and she was discharged from the hospital with the baby boy safe in her tummy.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney shared in an Instagram update following her hospitalization. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kourtney and Travis finally welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023. The couple spent plenty of time at home with their little one, eager to have privacy as they adjusted to life as parents to a newborn again. However, their other kids were reportedly right by their side. Two weeks after his birth, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, were all “so excited to have a little brother.”

“[They’re] taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can,” the insider added, noting that the couple felt “beyond blessed” to have another addition to their blended family.