Perfectly timed? Kourtney Kardashian seemingly threw shade at ex Scott Disick after a new blog post written by dating expert Michelle Afont entitled “Still in Love With Someone Who Treated You Like Crap?” was published by her lifestyle brand, Poosh.com, following Scott’s alleged diss about her PDA-filled Italy trip with Travis Barker.

Poosh’s new Instagram caption garnered attention among fans amid the social media drama on Tuesday, August 31.

“Still in love with someone who treated you like s–t? Been there,” the brand’s recent post read, featuring Michelle’s guidance. “Poosh the link in our bio for @michelleafont’s advice on how to get over someone who isn’t worth your time.”

After seeing the caption, many were quick to point out that it might not be a coincidence. “Ouch Scott! To be fair, it’s deserved,” one commented. “Haha, clearly we are speaking about Scott,” another wrote, while a third agreed with a resounding, “Girl! You’re getting it in now! Good for you and too bad for Scott!”

Reps for Kourtney and Travis did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.

The drama first started on the evening of Monday, August 30, when Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Scott shading her amorous display with the Blink-182 rocker, 45, during their European getaway.

In the screengrab that Younes, 28, shared, Scott, 38, allegedly sent him a photo that showed Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis on a boat as they kissed. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the message read.

Younes, who parted ways from Kourtney back in August 2018, appeared to be unfazed in his response to the Flip It Like Disick star, writing, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

The French model later took to Instagram Stories with another message, adding, “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. Tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”

While Scott has yet to address the alleged DMs, Travis appeared to laugh off the ordeal by sharing a meme of Ray Liotta cracking up on August 31.

A source told In Touch that Scott, who is now dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, has been “accusing” Kourtney of “going overboard with the PDA,” claiming that he’s asked his ex to “tone it down” for the sake of their kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

The same insider added that “Kourtney feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers.”