Taking a break from his romantic trip in Italy with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker has seemingly “liked” a post that exposed Scott Disick as a jealous ex.

A Kourtney and Travis fan account shared a screenshot in which the drummer’s Instagram account “liked” a screenshot of a direct message between Kourtney’s exes, leaked by Younes Bendjima.

Younes, 28, who dated Kourtney, 42, for two years shared an alleged direct message from her ex-boyfriend, Scott, 38, in which he shaded Kourt’s PDA-packed trip with her new beau.

kravis4ever/Instagram

Perhaps in an attempt to get support from a fellow former Kourtney lover, Scott allegedly messaged the model on Instagram on Monday, August 30.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote, attaching a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star straddling Travis, 45, on a boat.

Younes responded, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as [she’s] happy. PS: [I ain’t] your bro.”

In the screenshot, which shows that the two exes do not follow each other, Younes captioned in red, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Stories, Younes wrote, “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. [Tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now,” adding it was 5:24 a.m. in his location.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope and Reign, how he felt about the reality TV star dating other men.

“It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Andy said.

“Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy,” Scott responded, referring to Younes. “Let’s all be honest here.”

Travis Barker/Instagram

While Scott has yet to respond, the Blink-182 drummer has seemingly taken the time to like — and then unlike — a post regarding the leaked messages. The musician also shared a still frame of Ray Liotta from the movie Goodfellas, laughing hysterically in his Instagram Stories.

Scott could have been looking for someone to commiserate with — in April, the boxer also seemed to dislike the amount of PDA the Poosh founder was displaying.

“Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Younes shared, and then deleted, on his Instagram Stories after Kourtney shared a pic of her kissing Travis wearing a thong bikini.