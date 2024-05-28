Kourtney Kardashian had a relatable reaction to learning that her eldest son, Mason Disick, joined Instagram.

“My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” Kourtney, 45, wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 26. She concluded the sentiment by posting a series of emotional emojis and a red heart.

Mason, 14, joined Instagram after he stepped out of the spotlight in recent years. Not only did he stop appearing on his family’s reality show, but his family members also stopped sharing photos and videos of him on their own social media accounts.

While Kourtney was clearly surprised by Mason’s decision to join Instagram, his aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also expressed their shock in the comments section of his first post on May 25. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé, 39, wrote in the comments section, while Kim, 43, added, “You’re really on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, both Kourtney and Mason’s dad, Scott Disick, “liked” their eldest son’s first post.

Mason has since gone on to share photos of himself hanging out with friends, as well as snapshots with his siblings Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11.

Many fans were surprised to see Mason on the social media platform, as Kourtney previously explained the teen wanted privacy. “He doesn’t want any part of it,” she admitted while appearing on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Earlier that year, Kourtney clapped back at the creator of an Instagram page claiming to be her son. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that this is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in July 2022. “So, I will spell it out clearly: That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. And the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra creepy.”

Mason has a history with Instagram, and he previously made headlines in 2020 for making an account without Kourtney and Scott’s permission. After he deleted the account, Mason revealed the lesson he learned from making the profile in a text exchange with Kim after her daughter North started using TikTok.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives [on TikTok] unless someone is with her,” Mason wrote in a text to his aunt, which Kim shared via her Instagram Stories in 2021. “Because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the same exact thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”