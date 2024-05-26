mason disick seen in rare photos on public instagram

Mason Disick officially has a public Instagram account. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest child shared rare photos of himself on his new social media page on May 25.

Mason, 14, hasn’t appeared in many of his famous family’s Instagram posts over the last several years, but he posed with his siblings, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, and friends on his new verified page. Aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were shocked by what they saw, as they both commented on Mason’s first post.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé, 39, wrote, while Kim, 43, commented, “You’re really on Instagram,” with a “face holding back tears” emoji. However, the teenager has his page limited, so only people who he follows can leave comments. Less than 24 hours after he created the account, he already had more than 100,000 followers.

In an October 2022 interview, Kourtney, 45, explained why fans weren’t seeing as much of Mason on the famous family’s reality show and social media pages. “He doesn’t want any part of it,” she admitted. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

That same year, an Instagram account claiming to be run by Mason went viral and Kourtney clapped back at the creator on her own Instagram page. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that this is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” the Poosh founder wrote. “So, I will spell it out clearly: That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. And the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra creepy.”

masondisick/Instagram

Mason had previously created an Instagram account behind his parents’ back in 2020, which was quickly deleted. He later shared the lesson he learned from being on the platform in a text message to Kim. She posted the text on her Instagram Story in 2021 when her own daughter North West started using TikTok.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives [on TikTok] unless someone is with her,” Mason wrote. “Because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the same exact thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”