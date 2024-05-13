Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Photos of Son Rocky 13

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker added another member to their blended family when they welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023. Although the couple has yet to reveal a photo of their youngest child’s face, they often share feet photos of Rocky during their family time together.

In May 2024, the Blink-182 rocker honored ​The Kardashians star for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you,” Travis captioned his May 12 Instagram post. “Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife.”

Kourtney shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis previously welcomed kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is an active stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.