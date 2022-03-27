Look away, Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are both attending the 2022 Oscars as not only did the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walk the red carpet with fiancé Travis Barker, but Sofia, 23, shared on Instagram that she’d be attending with her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge.

“Nothing to do with the movie business, but everything to do with dressing up,” she wrote in the caption of her photo with Elliot, with the model dressed in a black Tom Ford dress and Elliot donning a tuxedo.

Kourtney and Travis not only sported matching black outfits with the Poosh founder wearing a Vintage Thierry Mugler dress, the couple packed on the PDA by making out in front of onlooking fans.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Before she became the first Kardashian to attend the long-running awards show, Kourtney, 42, posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her getting ready for Hollywood’s biggest night.

“A little Oscars prep with the beauty sandwich,” she was heard saying as she prepared with her skincare regimen.

Scott previously dated Sofia for nearly three years before the pair first split in May 2020 briefly, before calling it quits for good in August 2020.

A source told In Touch the following month that the former couple were “not going to get back together,” noting that it was “hard for them to be apart.”

Scott and his other ex Kourtney dated for nine years and share children, sons Reign and Mason and daughter Penelope, together.

While the two have focused on coparenting over the years, Scott’s relationship with Travis has had a bumpy road up until recently.

It all started when Younes Bendjima, who was in a relationship with Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged Instagram DM that seemingly depicted Scott dissing their mutual ex’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis in August 2021.

“He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” another insider told In Touch in November 2021.

While Scott will not be in attendance at the Oscars, he and Travis attended Reign’s baseball together along with Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The trio also had a “Boyz night was wild,” as Scott dubbed it, sharing a video of everyone asleep except for the comedian.