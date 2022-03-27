Ow, Ow! Kourtney Kardashian and Fiance Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at the Oscars: Red Carpet Pics

Red carpet romance! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stunned at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Of course, their appearance wouldn’t be complete with *a lot* of PDA.

The couple held hands as they graced the red carpet together, with Kourtney, 42, wearing a stunning, black, strapless dress and Travis, 46, donning a classy all-black suit, complemented with matching sunglasses, of course!

Just hours before the Academy Awards ceremony, the future Hulu star shared a video to her Instagram Stories, showing her followers she was getting ready for the event.

“A little Oscars prep with the beauty sandwich,” she said during her skincare regimen.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer have been flaunting their over-the-top romance all over social media since they went Instagram official in February 2021. Now, the lovebirds, who got engaged in October, can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

They “want to get married as soon as possible,” a source told Life & Style. “Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer because she wants to be his wife. They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, will make sure their children are involved in their big day. It’s “the most important element” in “the ceremony and the reception,” added the insider. “The day will be about their families blending together.”

In fact, they’re hoping to have a baby of their own soon. A separate insider told Life & Style the pair are “looking at IVF” to get pregnant. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the source explained. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The Kardashians and Travis’ families are “really excited for them,” the insider divulged. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourt just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he’s been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too; they just adore him.”

As for how Scott feels about his ex expanding her family? A third insider revealed the Talentless founder, 38, who dated the Poosh founder on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, “may not be happy about it, but he’s finally resigned to the fact that there’s no denying Kourtney’s happiness.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ outfits at the 2022 Oscars.