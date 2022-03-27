Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

It’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.

Of course, beyond the couture, the Academy Awards are all about the best of the best in film. This year’s Best Picture category includes Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune,

King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role category includes Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The Best Actress in a Leading Role category includes Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

So, were there any Oscar snubs this year? Some movie critics suggest Lady Gaga‘s role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci should have landed her a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The “Poker Face” artist did, however, take home the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia,” Gaga told W Magazine in a January of her House of Gucci role. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

Despite Gaga’s spot-on portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, she chose not to meet the former socialite and Italian convicted criminal in real life.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2022 Oscars.