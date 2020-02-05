The Best Oscars Hosts Over the Years That the Academy Could Have Asked to Return

The show always has some surprises! It’s unclear whether the Oscars will ever have a host again, especially after there was no host for the 2019 shindig in part because of all the controversy involving Kevin Hart. The Academy Awards are also not set to have anyone leading the festivities in 2020 either.

Hart was initially asked to host in 2019 before homophobic tweets he wrote in the past surfaced and he stepped down from the leading gig. After all of that, the 2019 Academy Awards actually decided not to have a host at all. Us Weekly reported in January 2019 that it was the first time the awards show would operate without a host guiding the affair since March of 1989. There’s no one at the helm in 2020, as well — and for all we know, there might not be a host for the foreseeable future.

For what it’s worth, the 2019 show pretty much went off without a hitch without having someone guiding it. It went so well that, apparently, the powers that be decided that was the right choice this year, too.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke confirmed at the Television Critics Association presentations in January 2020 that there would be “no traditional host” in 2020, saying, “Our goal is to present the most entertaining show possible, and the producers have already put together a plan for what is going to be very entertaining television.” And that, apparently, means no Chris Rock or Seth MacFarlane at the helm.

But it hasn’t been all bad when it comes to Oscars hosts. In fact, a few people have been pretty memorable! (Ellen DeGeneres and her star-studded selfie, anyone?)

We decided to take a look back at some of the best hosts over the years — people the Academy maybe should have considered shooting a phone call to steer the show this time around, or that they could keep in their Contacts list to offer the gig later.

Take a look at our gallery below to see who we picked as the best Oscars hosts over the years, in no particular order.