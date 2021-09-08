Sorry, not sorry. Kourtney Kardashian “couldn’t care less” that ex Scott Disick got dumped by his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kourtney has moved on with [Travis Barker],” the source continues, insisting the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is preoccupied with her boyfriend and isn’t concerned “about Scott’s love life.”

The insider adds, “Regarding Amelia ending the relationship, Kourtney has no sympathy for Scott whatsoever.”

On Tuesday, September 7, news broke that Amelia, 20, left the Talentless founder, 38, blindsided and “heartbroken” after breaking up with him following 11 months of dating. An insider previously told Life & Style that the relationship “had been a little bumpy” for the past few months, but the final nail in the coffin was the Instagram direct message Scott allegedly sent Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The model, 28, who dated Kourt, 42, on and off from 2016 to 2019, shared the alleged DM from Scott in his Instagram Stories on August 30. The message included a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis, 45, during their PDA-packed trip in Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote.

On Monday, September 6, Amelia seemed to allude to the DM situation by sharing a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories.

“Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people,” the post read. “You deserve the best.”

Life & Style’s source went on to explain that Amelia “questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney” and that she “doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud.”

Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 and share three children together: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign. He has yet to publicly address the alleged DMs.

As the drama unfolded, the Poosh founder hinted she’s in a good place with the Blink-182 drummer on Thursday, September 2.

“Habits for a happier life,” the former E! personality shared on her Instagram Story along with a throwback photo of herself from a trip to Las Vegas with the musician. The post included a swipe-up link leading to an article on Poosh about five-minute habits that will help increase your happiness.

Kourtney and Travis sparked dating rumors in January 2021 and went public with their romance the following month.