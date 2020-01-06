Cute couple alert! Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington walked the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet with his wife, Rose Leslie. He’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series, and it’s the only nomination the HBO received this year.

The 33-year-old confessed to Ryan Seacrest that it was “odd” attending the glitzy January 5 awards without the rest of the A-list cast. “I haven’t got my gang,” he acknowledged. He wasn’t completely without his costars. Kit’s loving wife — who played Ygritte on the famed series — looked gorgeous in green by his side while the actor was extremely dapper in an all-black tux.

Shutterstock

The couple looked more in love than ever since Kit’s stint at a wellness retreat back in June 2019. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his representatives told In Touch in a statement at the time.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Luckily, Rose — whom he married in 2018 — continued to be one of his “biggest supporters.” A source exclusively divulged to In Touch that the fiery redhead is there for her hubby. “Kit’s a great guy, he tried to sober up on his own, but it just never stuck,” the insider explained. “Rehab is a good thing for. Kit needs this, it’s been a long time coming.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. During the Emmys in September, Kit took a moment to say thank you to Rose, who didn’t attend. “Thank you, to all my family and my wife,” the actor gushed after GOT won for Outstanding Drama Series.

Although Kit and Rose lit up the red carpet, fans were bummed by the lack of nominations the finale season received at the Golden Globes. Many people thought Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Aria Stark) were overlooked. There’s no denying that the GOT cast is chock-full of major talent.

It’s great to see Kit and Rose looking so happy and in love. Happy awards season, everyone!