Despite estranged husband Kroy Biermann filing for divorce for a second time, Kim Zolciak-Biermann ​is still sporting her massive diamond engagement ring and wedding band. On Monday, August 28, Kim and daughter Brielle Biermann caught a flight together, and Kim’s rings from Kroy were front and center in the social media video captured by Brielle.

Brielle, 26, opened a sliding wall between their first-class seats on a Delta flight out of Atlanta to show mom Kim, 45, holding a bag of snacks in her left hand with the bling on full display. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gave Brielle a wave and was told by her oldest child, “We’re gonna keep this closed the whole time,” to which Kim reached over and tried to prevent her from closing the divider between them, giving a better close up of her rings from Kroy.

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

After noting in an Instagram Story that the duo had been stuck on the tarmac for “three hours” due to weather, Kim did a fan Q&A session. One follower told the Florida native they hoped she was “doing well” amid the chaos in her personal life, to which she responded, “I am love, thank you!” When another asked, “Where are you going?” Kim replied “Werk werk werk werk.” One user wondered, “Will you do another season of Don’t Be Tardy?” to which Kim said, “Maybe not a new season but maybe a new show.” When asked if she planned to stay in Atlanta, the reality star responded, “for now, yes.”

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Kim and Kroy simultaneously filed for divorce on May 8, going on to lob allegations about each other from drug use to gambling debt in their legal war until the Bravo alum filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, on July 7, asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Kroy filed for divorce for the second time on August 24, In Touch confirmed via paperwork filed at the Fulton County Superior Court. The former NFL player stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He requested sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest kids, K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also asked for child support and alimony, as well as exclusive use of his and Kim’s marital residence in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The home had been a source of financial tension for the duo when in October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the family’s house was facing foreclosure after Kim and Kroy failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the house, which they purchased in 2013 after taking out a $1.65 million mortgage.

The mansion was scheduled to be sold at auction “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7, 2023, with Truist Bank set to oversee the sale. Kim and Kroy were able to make a last-minute deal with the bank and the house taken off the auction block on February 22.

During their initial divorce battle, Kroy filed a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for Kim on May 22, alleging that she had exhibited “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their split, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former Atlanta Falcon player claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” adding that this “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.

Prior to that, Kim asked the court that Kroy be drug tested in paperwork viewed by In Touch on May 17. She claimed she’s seen him smoking marijuana and had “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their four children when they were in his custody. Kim asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and that he not cut his hair until the screen was complete.

The former couple is also facing issues with the IRS. On the same day that their initial simultaneous divorce filings were processed in May, it was revealed the duo owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. The pair also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.