Kim Zolciak showed off her neck scar after she underwent surgery for her herniated disc.

“Scar looks amazing,” Kim, 45, wrote alongside a selfie showcasing a scar on her neck via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 28.

While she didn’t initially reveal how she got the scar, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum later opened up about the topic while participating in a Q&A with her fans. “Had a couple herniated disc[s] fixed by some screws and plates,” she explained when asked what “happened to [her] neck.”

Also during the Q&A, one fan asked where Kim was traveling to after she revealed she was answering questions while waiting for a delayed flight. “Werk,” she cryptically teased without divulging any other information.

Kim discussed the surgery just four days after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce for a second time. Kroy, 37, stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in paperwork filed at the Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch on Thursday, August 24. The retired athlete requested sole legal and physical custody of their four kids, K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, while he also asked for child support and alimony. Additionally, Kroy has requested exclusive use of the home he and Kim share in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In addition to their four minor children, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, from previous relationships in 2013.

The split comes two months after both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce within two days of each other in May. Kroy submitted his paperwork on May 5 and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” requesting the same custody, child support and alimony terms as seen in his August filing.

Meanwhile, Kim filed for a contested divorce on May 7 and asked for child support, alimony and requested that her maiden name be restored. The mother of six also asked for her legal fees to be paid.

Following their May split, Kim and Kroy made many public claims against each other. Kim asked the court to have Kroy drug tested, while Kroy accused her of having a gambling problem.

Meanwhile, Kroy even called the police on his ex for allegedly “kidnapping” one of their sons in June. “Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” a police report, which was obtained by In Touch, read. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

The police were also involved in their drama when Kim called 911 in May to claim that Kroy “stole” a bag from her. However, she later placed another call telling authorities that she didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.”

Following their public feud, fans were shocked when Kim and Kroy called off their divorce on July 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. The Florida native filed paperwork with the court asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice.”