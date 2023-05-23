Memorable accessories? Kim Zolciak was seen flashing her massive diamond wedding ring amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The former Don’t Be Tardy star, 45, shared a selfie video via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 23, holding a red plastic cup in her right hand, where one of her fingers was adorned with a gigantic diamond bauble and another smaller sparkler.

“The real reason I like solo cups … when you go to restaurants, their glasses often smell like dirty dish water,” Kim wrote across the clip.

According to the reality star’s Instagram posts from the past several years, the two rings she was wearing in her most recent video appeared identical to her wedding band and a second larger ring that Kroy gifted her in 2016 for their fifth anniversary.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Just one day before the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared her video to social media, In Touch confirmed that Kroy, 37, filed a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for his estranged wife amid their several financial issues and her alleged gambling habits.

The former football player alleged that Kim had been exhibiting “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their split, according to court documents obtained by In Touch He also claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.” The motion also included Kroy’s allegation that Kim’s “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.

Kroy requested for the former Bravo personality to undergo a psychological assessment in order to “ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues,” per the documents.

Kim and Kroy’s split continues to make headlines after the athlete filed for divorce from the Florida native on May 5, requesting sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, whom he claimed were in his care. Two days later, Kim filed a contested divorce motion.

The former couple — who were married for 11 years — share children Kaia Rose, Kane Ren, Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger in addition to Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Biermann. Kroy adopted Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013.

Just three days after Kim filed the contested motion against Kroy, she was spotted ditching her wedding ring in the first photo that she shared online since the two split.