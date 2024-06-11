Kim Zolciak Ordered to Pay $2,500 Target Bill Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak’s money woes continue to grow. A judge recently ordered the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star ​to pay off a hefty Target bill.

Kim, 46, has “failed, neglected and refused” to pay off the $2,482.24 bill, according to court documents viewed by In Touch. The reality TV star was also required to pay a little over $130.00 in legal fees. Kim’s last payment toward the debt was for $500, but that was made in September 2022. The court documents also state that because Kim failed to file a response to the complaint, it led to the judge siding with Target National Bank.

In October 2022, news broke that Kim and estranged husband Kroy Biermann were facing foreclosure on their Georgia mansion after the former couple failed to repay a $300,000 loan they took out on the property. The home was set to be sold for cash at auction in March 2023, but Kim and Kroy, 38, made a last-minute deal to keep the house.

On May 5, 2023, Kroy filed for divorce. The paperwork filed by the former NFL player stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and he asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their minor children. Kim filed her own paperwork two days later.

On May 8, 2023, news broke that Kroy and Kim owed the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. On top of that, they owed the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes.

While the couple briefly reconciled after Kim asked a judge to dismiss her divorce filing, Kroy ultimately filed for divorce again in August 2023.

Kim Zolciak/Instagram

The following month, Kroy claimed that he and Kim were “financially destitute” and blamed Kim’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” according to paperwork viewed by In Touch. In the documents, Kroy detailed the former couple’s money problems, which included the money owed to the IRS, along with a lawsuit filed against him from BMW. The lawsuit claimed that Kroy owed $400,000 in unpaid car notes.

Kroy also mentioned a lawsuit filed against the Don’t Be Tardy alum by Capital One/Saks. According to the documents, Kroy said that the organization is “demanding repayment for a line of credit issued by a casino in the Bahamas.”

The retired athlete asked for the courts to grant him permission to sell their $3 million mansion, and said that “the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”