Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath’s boyfriend, Kenneth Palmer, filed for bankruptcy in May 2011, In Touch can confirm.

Kenneth’s average monthly income was listed as $3,750, while he had a total unsecured debt of $31,727.43, according to legal paperwork viewed by In Touch. His then-spouse’s income was listed at $1,256.00, with their assets totaling $4,890.99. The paperwork was filed on May 27, 2011.

Kim, 50, revealed her new relationship when she identified Kenneth as her boyfriend as part of her reopened case following her arrest for driving under the influence in October 2022. The arrest was in connection to a June 2022 incident. On April 3, 2023, the TLC personality filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

In an affidavit submitted to the Wakulla County, Florida, court, the mother of nine claimed that the car she was driving during the June 2022 incident was totaled. She also noted that she has two other vehicles in her name. One of the cars is being driven by her son, Isaac Plath, while the other vehicle is being driven by Kenneth.

Kim noted that she cosigned Kenneth’s car, per the paperwork. The motion and hearing were ultimately canceled, and the case was closed on April 14, 2023.

The reality star was found guilty in her DUI case, which was initially closed in March 2023. Following the ruling, she was ordered to pay a fine of $963, serve a nine-month probation period and perform 50 hours of community service, according to records exclusively viewed by In Touch.

Prior to her romance with Kenneth, Kim was married to Barry Plath from 1997 until they confirmed their separation in June 2022.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People at the time. “We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Before confirming their split, Kim and Barry, 55, revealed they had been living separately for “a while” during season 4 of the reality show.

Courtesy of Kenneth Palmer/Instagram

Kim told Barry that she wasn’t “happy” during a June 2022 episode, while Barry admitted he felt “betrayed” by her.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” Barry told his now-estranged wife.