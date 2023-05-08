Psalm’s big day! Kim Kardashian made sure her youngest son, Psalm West, had a memorable 4th birthday by throwing him a firefighter-themed party.

“We’re here at Psalm’s firetruck birthday party,” Kim, 42, explained in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 6. “Gotta love our firefighters who help us in Calabasas all the time! We love you guys, and [now] we go into Psalm’s fire department party.”

The Kardashians star – who also shares daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West – went on to give fans a glimpse into the party by sharing photos and videos of the decor.

Kim’s backyard was decked out with life-size balloon figures of firefighters, while there were several activities for the guests to participate in. In addition to a bounce house, the partygoers kept busy with a ball pit, played with a piñata and danced as a DJ played hits.

The birthday boy and his friends were even able to embody firefighters by dressing in miniature gear.

“Look how cute! Psalm has his [fire] department birthday party and, look, they have custom [costumes for] True, for [my] baby,” Psalm’s aunt, Khloé Kardashian, via her Instagram Stories while at the party. “I mean, how cute. Storm-a-loo [has one]. How cute!”

As for food, Psalm’s friends were able to snack on sweet treats and eat chicken tenders served by a Cane’s truck.

The party came to a memorable end when real firefighters showed up to join the festivities. “Going on a firetruck ride,” North, Psalm, True and other attendees said in unison in a TikTok video shared via Kim and North’s TikTok.

Meanwhile, North made sure to show her youngest sibling some love by posting a video of him blowing out candles on his birthday cake. “Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much,” she captioned the TikTok clip, which showed Kim holding the birthday boy up to the cake as his friends sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Kanye, 45, welcomed baby No. 4 in May 2019 via surrogate.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014, while they announced their split after nearly eight years of marriage in February 2021. Kim and Kanye’s divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos from inside Psalm’s memorable birthday party.