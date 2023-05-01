Trendsetters! See Red Carpet Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Family at the 2023 Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner family members always know how to make a statement at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have solidified themselves as Met Gala staples over the years, while 2022 marked the first year that all of the sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, attended. Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her husband, Travis Barker, on the carpet, while Khloé Kardashian made her Met Gala debut last year.

For her first ever Met Gala, Khloé looked gorgeous in a sheer gold beaded gown.

Meanwhile, Kim made a statement by wearing the same Bob Mackie dress that late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy. The Skims mogul also got people talking when she walked the red carpet with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Some fans may be surprised that several of the sisters attended this year’s event because Page Six previously reported in March 2023 that none of the Kardashian family members would be invited to attend. However, an insider that was “familiar” with the situation said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums were welcome.

On April 26, Kim shut down rumors that she wasn’t invited when she revealed that she was planning her outfit for the event.

“Had a date with [Choupette Lagerfeld] in Paris,” the mother of four captioned a series of photos via Instagram. “We then spent some time at [Karl Lagerfeld’s] office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

The 2023 Met Gala marks Kim’s 10th time going to the event, so fans expected her to make a bold statement with her outfit.

This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will pay tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in February 2019 at the age of 85 following a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ in 2011 — and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005,” Vogue said while announcing the theme in September 2022. “Andrew Bolton said, ‘Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art — fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”

The Met Gala red carpet kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to see what the Kardashian-Jenner family members are wearing to the 2023 Met Gala.