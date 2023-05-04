Kris Jenner is looking amazing at the age of 67, showing off her slimmed down frame in a May 3, 2023, Instagram photo. She wore a body-hugging sleeveless creme top and matching trousers that displayed a significant weight loss, although the businesswoman hasn’t revealed how many pounds she’s lost.

The Kar-Jenner family matriarch has always kept her figure trim, but tended to hide it under power suits and flowing dresses. Now she’s rocking a body that rivals that of her daughters, including a tiny new waist.

Fans began noticing Kris’ slim-down in March 2023, when she appeared in an Instagram photo with daughter Kim Kardashian while wearing a black top that was nipped in to show off her waist. Her face also looked more slender with her jawline more pronounced.

The following month, Kris briefly appeared in a TikTok video shared by Kylie Jenner shared from niece True Thompson‘s birthday party. The momager wore a yellow pantsuit and one fan exclaimed in the comments, “Kris looks a lot thinner.”

While the entrepreneur has not commented on her slim-down, some Instagram followers were quick to accuse Kris of using the weight loss drug Ozempic. The semaglutide was originally produced for adults with type 2 diabetes but has become such a hit with the Hollywood crowd that host Jimmy Kimmel joked about it at the 2023 Oscars.

While pointing out how many actors and actresses lost weight over the year, he quipped, I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’” The drug works with the brain to reduce food cravings and makes a person feel fuller faster when eating and regulates how the body stores fat and uses sugar.

While Kris has not addressed her weight loss, one fan claimed in the comments of her May 3 photo, “Ozempic looks great on you,” while another added, “Looks like someone else has been into the Ozempic.”

Kris revealed she starts her day with a brisk workout in an August 2022 interview with daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh website. While going over her morning routine, the momager said she gets up at exactly 4:30 a.m. sharp, has a coffee by 5 a.m. and then begins checking her emails. Kris then hits the treadmill for a power walk from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., showers and works with her glam squad to get ready to start her workday. She also has a personal chef who cooks her healthy meals.

