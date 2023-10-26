Kim Kardashian clapped back at mom-shamers who criticized her for complaining about parenting.

The mother of four, 43, addressed backlash she received when she discussed the “challenges” of being a single parent while appearing on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in May during the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” she began. “And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.”

After Kim said that parenting is “really f—king hard” and admitted she has cried herself to sleep during the podcast, many social media users argued that she shouldn’t complain because she has hired help. “Why is Kim Kardashian on Jay Shetty trying to come out as a single mom? Like your kids have a dad and a whole ass TEAM of people to take care of them,” one fan wrote via Twitter at the time.

However, the Skims mogul argued that the struggles her kids face “really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.”

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments,” Kim continued during the episode. “It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

The TV personality shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she was married to from 2014 until 2022.

Kim opened up about the challenges of parenthood one week after viewers watched her hire a male nanny, which she dubbed as a “manny,” during the October 19 episode.

“I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny,” she explained. “I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Gotham/GC Images

Kim then admitted she has a hard time disciplining her kids, and compared her parenting style to how her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., raised her and her siblings.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” she continued. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”

The American Horror Story actress also recalled what it was like for Kanye, 46, to meet the manny for the first time. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him,” Kim shared. “He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, OK.’”