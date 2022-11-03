Over it! Kim Kardashian slammed “f—king fickle” Kanye West fans for “destroying” her fashion following their split and spilled a little tea about one of her controversial looks during a Thursday, November 3, episode of The Kardashians.

The Skims founder, 42, talked specifically about the Balenciaga “flame outfit” she wore in April. The ensemble included a black turtleneck adorned with licks of red and orange fire blazing over the front. She paired the look with a red leather skirt, the brand’s signature stretch pants leggings and fuzzy sunglasses.

“On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out,’” Kim reflected in a post-credits’ scene, revealing that Kanye, 45, was actually the person behind the controversial look.

“The tea is this was one of the outfits that he styled and picked out,” the SKKN by Kim founder revealed. “So, if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—king fickle.”

Kim was not exaggerating that her flame outfit caused quite a stir on the internet, with people commenting that she looked like Food Network chef Guy Fieri and that she was a walking flame emoji.

The “Donda” rapper’s fans aren’t the only ones who have roasted her outfits, as Kanye himself has also been vocal about his ex’s looks.

“He told me my career was over and showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kim told Kourtney Kardashian during a May episode of The Kardashians about a text she received from Ye about the brown leather ensemble she wore while being honored at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October 2021.

A major plot point during The Kardashians has been Kim paving her own way in the fashion world following her divorce from the “Runaway” artist, who frequently styled her during their seven-year marriage.

“I definitely see what I like but I have never really been the visionary,” she previously said during a May episode of The Kardashians. “I always just trusted in him, but it is not just about the clothes. That was the last thing we really had in common. I was always ‘The Kardashians’ with my sisters. Then I was ‘Kimye.’ Who is Kim K.? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Months later, she requested to be declared legally single and restore her last name, which was granted in March.