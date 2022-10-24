Condemning hate. Kim Kardashian has spoken out in response to her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitism.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kim, 42, wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

The Kardashians star issued the statement as Kanye, 45, has faced backlash for making antisemitic comments.

Earlier in October, the “Gold Digger” rapper sparked controversy when he posted a series of offensive tweets, including one that said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The post was eventually taken down and he was locked out of his account.

Kanye later apologized during an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, though he said he didn’t regret making the comments.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” the Yeezy mogul said while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

When asked if he regrets posting the tweet, Kanye replied “absolutely not.” He then added that he made the comment “knowing it’s racist.” The “Stronger” rapper continued, “Yes, I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Since making the comments, brands including Balenciaga have dropped their partnerships with Kanye.

Kim is not the first member of her famous family to speak out against him.

Earlier on Sunday, October 23, Khloé Kardashian shared a post originally from Jessica Seinfeld via her Instagram Story that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Jessica, 51, was one of the many stars to take to Instagram to slam Kanye for the comments after a photo of protestors in Los Angeles went viral. In the picture, a group of demonstrators stood behind banners that read, “Honk if you know” and “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner went on to share the same message on their own Instagram Stories on October 24.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until 2022, while they share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.