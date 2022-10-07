Constructive feedback? Kanye West isn’t a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s “over sexualized” Skims campaign.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” Kanye, 45, said while being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Thursday, October 6. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the future in order to sell products.”

Despite not initially agreeing with the campaign tactic, the “Gold Digger” rapper eventually came to terms with the campaigns because he knew it would help his kids down the line.

“It reaches another level when it’s like, OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children,” Kanye – who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with Kim, 41 – explained.

He also referenced the Kardashians star’s recent photo shoot for Interview magazine, where her bare butt was on full display on the cover. “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children,” Kanye said. “And this is how fashion wants to present her.”

Following their split, Kim dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 until August 2022.

During his interview with Tucker, 53, Kanye reflected on the backlash he received for buying a house next to Kim’s during her relationship with the comedian, 28.

“The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children,” he said. “They even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend because I bought the house next door … to see my children.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021, while they were both declared legally single in 2022.

The exes have had several ups and downs since their split, though fans watched Kim turn to Kanye for fashion advice during the October 6 episode of her family’s Hulu show.

“No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that,” the “Stronger” rapper told Kim via text as she tried on outfits ahead of a fashion show in Milan, Italy. His message concluded, “I’ll be home for North’s game.”