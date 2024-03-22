Kim Kardashian honored her late aunt Karen Houghton with a touching tribute after her sudden death. The reality star shared several throwback photos of her mom, Kris Jenner’s, younger sister in her Instagram post on Thursday, March 21.

“I love you so much auntie Karen,” Kim, 43, wrote. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian popped into the comments section to add, “Auntie Karen,” with a heart emoji. Kim included several photos of herself with Karen in the post.

Karen died unexpectedly at the age of 65 on Monday, March 18. Although her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family was distant at times, they appeared to be on good terms in recent years. Kris, 68, posted her own tribute to her only sister on Tuesday, March 19.

kimkardashian/Instagram

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” she wrote. “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Karen’s only daughter, Natalie Zettel, also took to Instagram to remember her mother. “I can’t believe your [sic] gone,” she wrote. “This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you. You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed.”

A cause of death for the former nurse has not been confirmed. However, Kris confirmed in her post that Karen’s passing happened “unexpectedly” and TMZ reported that the death was being attributed to “natural causes for now.”