Kris Jenner’s niece, Natalie Zettel, weighed in on mom Karen Houghton’s unexpected death by sharing a touching tribute to her on Instagram one day after she passed.

Natalie, 26, shared a collection of photos of her mom through the years as she penned a letter to Karen, who died at 65 years old.

“Dear Mommy,” the fashion model began in her caption, posted on Tuesday, March 19. “I can’t believe your gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”

Natalie continued on to call Karen the “most kind, sweet, loving, giving and caring soul” with “the biggest heart.”

“I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go,” she added. “An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed.”

Natalie’s post included a photo of Karen in her youth, as well as a snap from the day Natalie was born and one of Karen and Natalie in Halloween costumes when the model was a little girl. Additionally, the carousel included photos of Karen with her own parents.

Kris, 68, announced the news of her sister’s death and mourned her loss in her own post on Tuesday.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” she wrote. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Kris looked back fondly on their time spent together, adding, “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Karen shared Natalie with her ex-husband, Mark Zettel, whom she tied the knot with in 1996. They later got divorced in 2002 after six years of marriage.