Body positivity? Kim Kardashian fans accused her of heavily photoshopping Tyra Banks in her new Skims campaign, which features a cohort of models dressed in the shapewear line.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The former America’s Next Top Model host, 48, posed alongside Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio as well as Kim, 41, for the brand’s Icon Campaign, which launched on Instagram on Monday, April 4.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the brand’s Instagram page wrote.

Some fans pointed out that Tyra’s body looked strikingly different in the ad campaign’s actual photos than in real life after images of the model emerged that were taken on the day of the shoot. Commenters noted that those images, which the TV personality shared on social media, looked particularly different than the Skims photos around Tyra’s waist.

An Instagram page, which posts about Hollywood’s beauty standards, Problematic Fame, followed suit, accusing Skims of photoshopping and failing to represent “body positivity and inclusivity.”

“Appalled to see the amount of Photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims and campaign,” the account wrote. “For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low. In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim’s endorse any sort of body positivity and inclusivity?”

The backlash is prompted in part by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s mission statement behind her brand, which claims to be size and figure inclusive.

“I wanted to create a brand that could be relied on as a true solution for how people dress today. In doing this, it was especially important that we were size-inclusive and offered a range of colors,” Kim said in an interview with Vogue UK in March 2021.

The Kardashian family has previously been under fire for reinforcing unattainable beauty standards and capitalizing on and promoting features like extreme curves, unnaturally tiny waists and super plump lips.

However, the mother of four has shut down such comments. When asked by Andy Cohen at the KUWTK Reunion Special if she thinks her family promotes unrealistic body standards, she responded: “No, I don’t. Because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out.”

Kim Kardashian’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.