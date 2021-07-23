Keep that summer bod in check with the latest products to help you look and feel good, inside and out.

“I try to stay active and be outside as much as I can,” says Alessandra Ambrosio. “I love going to the beach and playing volleyball.”

Keep Hydrated

This refreshing electrolyte drink mix is scientific​ally designed to hydrate you faster than water alone. Made with real fruit juice powder (and no artificial sweeteners or synthetic colors), these convenient packets are great for workouts, hot weather, travel or to refuel after a night out! Hydrant HYDRATE Rapid Hydration Drink Mix in Blood Orange, $13.99, available at CVS or drinkhydrant.com. Flaunt It L’Couture Energy asymmetric crop bra and cycle short in Ibiza Blue, ideal for workouts or rocking that gym-to-smoothie bar look. $65 each, us.lcouture.com.

Say Om!

Stretch and mediate, rain or shine with Yeti Yoga. The Elan yoga mat, $60, yetiyogaco.com.

Jump for Joy

Light up your workout with Tangram LED SmartRope, $80, tangramfactory.com.

Sweat Summer Kicks Lightweight and well balanced for running, jogging, aerobics or pretty much any workout. Asics Gel-Kayano 28 sneakers, $160, asics.com. Do You Even Lift?

Get the benefits of the versatile gym bench from the comfort of your own home. SPRI Ignite fitness bench, $100, spri.com.

Pull Your Weight

Tone and shape those gams with Gaiam restore ankle weights, $18, gaiam.com.

Groove to your Beat

Rock out all summer long with Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $250, beatsbydre.com.

Surf’s Up

Take stand up paddle boarding for a spin this summer. iRocker Cruiser x Life Is Good inflatable SUP board, starts at $845, irockersup.com.

Dance Up a Sweat

Keep your hair from impeding your workout, plus keep super cute. Sweaty Betty scrunchie 3 pack, $18, sweatybetty.com.