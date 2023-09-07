Tourists were stunned as Yeezy let it all hang out in the breezy. While riding in a water taxi through the famed canals of Venice on August 27 with Bianca Censori — the 28-year-old Yeezy brand architectural designer with whom he exchanged non-legally-binding vows in January — Kanye West exposed his bare buttocks to gawking travelers as he moved around in the boat. The bizarre display came hours after the rapper was photographed wandering through the streets barefoot — a frequent occurrence for weeks — while clutching an open bottle of champagne.

His behavior has raised red flags and sparked fresh fears. “Kanye may have said some damaging things about [ex-wife] Kim [Kardashian] and her family in the past, but they’ve put all that behind them. They’re really concerned about his well-being right now,” an insider tells In Touch. “Kim’s worried he’s unwell and not taking care of himself. He’s spiraling.”

A Sensitive Issue

Kanye, 46, has publicly admitted he’s bipolar and doesn’t like to take the medication doctors have prescribed. It’s something that’s long concerned Kim, 42, who — even though she ended their six-year marriage more than two years ago — has “only ever wanted him to be [the] healthiest, best version of himself,” says the insider. “Kim is especially concerned for the sake of their children,” North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, “and has reached out to make sure he’s stable. The drinking worries her, too. The word intervention has even been thrown around.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her whole family is on high alert. “Kanye’s always been closest to [Kim’s sister] Khloé,” 39, says the insider, “so she’s been trying to get him to see his doctors.” The Kardashians are also curious about Bianca’s role. “She might be a great person and trying to help Kanye, but there are also fears she could be using him for fame.”

Speaking Out

Kim doesn’t want the father of her children to endure more mental anguish. “It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are,” Kim recently said on The Kardashians while discussing how much her ex-husband has changed in recent years. “I always will [keep looking for the person he used to be]. You’ll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them.”

Kanye has lost a lot already, says the insider, noting that it’s been almost a year since his partnership with Adidas imploded after he repeatedly made antisemitic comments. “Kim doesn’t want him having another manic episode or public meltdown. But there’s not much else her family can do,” sighs the insider. “They’re just waiting and hoping Kanye doesn’t do anything drastic and that he gets help.”