Get some gloves and a mask, because Kim Kardashian is blasting! The reality star denied getting COVID-19 from her controversial 40th birthday trip she took with her friends and family last October.

The event was documented on the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Shortly after the airing, Buzzfeed News published a timeline aimed to try to prove Kim, 40, contracted the virus after her birthday trip she took to a private island.

The KKW Beauty mogul blasted the news outlet on Twitter and slammed the reports. “False. Nobody caught COVID from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first,” Kim tweeted. “I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

The episode showed Kim’s dilemma about taking the baby bar exam, which was scheduled for November, when her 5-year-old son Saint caught the coronavirus. The E! personality’s daughter North West, also felt sick. Kim explained on the show that her family was going to get tested and ultimately, production was shut down as the entire fam quarantined for two weeks.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Kim also shares son Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with estranged ex-husband Kanye West. The rapper, 43, contracted COVID-19 himself in early 2020. “So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim can be heard telling the doctor on the phone during the episode. “He’s doing okay, he doesn’t really have major symptoms, he just had a bit of a fever.”

“We test our kids once a week because they go to school and so they have to get tested in order to go to this little pod, so someone at school tested positive and my son was around that,” the SKIMs founder revealed in a confessional. “So Saint has COVID, and I’m just really worried about him. He’s crying and coughing on me and I’m trying to not freak anyone out but now I have to figure out what we’re going to do, especially with the three other kids.”

In October 2020, Kim received major backlash when she shared on social media that she flew her inner circle for her birthday blowout celebration at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In her posts, Kim boasted about having the resources to travel internationally as well as her acknowledgement about her privilege.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim shared at the time. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”