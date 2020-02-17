Basketball babes! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a night away from their kids while they attended the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday, February 16. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper appeared to have a ball as they sat courtside to cheer on the best in the league.

The fashion-forward couple looked picture-perfect as always. Kim, 39, sported a salmon-colored puffer jacket with coordinating leather pants. She paired her look with a nude pointed boot. When it came to her glam, she kept things lowkey with her hair straight and a natural makeup look. As for Kanye, 42, he went for an oversized ‘90s vibe wearing a boxy denim jacket and large black sunglasses.

The duo appeared to be enjoying the game as Kim captured the best highlights on her Instagram Story. Of course, they posed for a few selfies. Along with the intense game, Kim showed fans the other entertainment that took place, including a dance from the mascots. The reality star was in high spirits as she puckered up for the Kiss Cam with her man. Later in the night, Kim was joined by her pal Jonathan Cheban. They snapped some pictures as they checked out the locker rooms.

This isn’t the first date night Kim and Kanye spent watching some hoops. Back in January, the parents to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, attended the L.A. Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kim stirred up some controversy when she was spotted allegedly booing Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. Although fans got a kick out of Kim heckling her sister’s baby daddy, she said it was a misunderstanding.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LET’S GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!” Kim wrote on Twitter following the online chatter.

Sitting courtside is definitely a great way to spend some alone time together. Scroll below for a look at Kim and Kanye’s night!