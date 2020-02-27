Putting a stop to the rumor mill. Kim Kardashian set the record straight for those who thought the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star booed Tristan Thompson at the Lakers game back in January. In a clip from the new season of KUWTK, the 39-year-old explained what really happened when she sat courtside to watch Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy play.

“I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan,’” she expressed while chatting with the Good American designer, 35. “Yeah, that’s just crazy,” the blonde beauty chimed in. “I was literally up going ‘GO TRISTAN,’” Kim continued to explain as she raised her fist to the air.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” KoKo reiterated. “They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bull s—t than just the truth,” adding, “Yeah, we’re family. We’re supporting him. Great. It’s exciting.”

During the infamous game, photos of the KKW Beauty mogul went viral as she stood courtside cheering on the athlete. People immediately questioned her intentions on social media. “KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAO,” one tweet read with a video of Kim chanting during Tristan’s free-throw shot. “Lol bet they was [sic] trash-talking Trist and Kim probably was giving him side-eye the whole game and clowning him!!! [LMAO],” another user wrote on Twitter.

Considering Kim and Tristan’s long history of beef, we understand the mix-up. In the past, Kim has vocalized her distaste for the NBA star, 28, and his actions toward her sister. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides, it’s just so f–ked up.” Kim said to Ellen DeGeneres in April 2018 after Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloé when she was nine months pregnant.

Following Kim’s public statement, Tristan was not happy with her meddling. “Tristan’s pissed at Kim and really wishes she and the rest of their family will mind their own business and keep his name out of their mouths,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “He feels Kim’s making it worse for Khloé and True by going on Ellen and who knows who else and talking about their problems.” Despite their troubles in the past, it seems like everything is well and good … for now.