Big sister love! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is “bonding” so well with her new baby brother that she even allowed the youngster to “have a say” in choosing his name, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Khloe is going to extreme measures to ensure True doesn’t feel excluded and has let her have a say in the baby’s name, which will be announced when the time is right,” the insider says, adding that there “haven’t been any problems with True bonding with the baby.”

The 4-year-old loves her new little brother so much that she “absolutely worships him and treats him like one of her dolls and showers him with gifts,” the source adds. “True feels so grown up being a big sister.”

The Kardashians star’s first child is taking her role as an older sibling seriously. She even “gets upset when the baby cries” because she has the “biggest heart,” the insider continues. “Khloe has had to reassure her that it’s natural.”

Khloé, 38, shares both True and her newborn son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The former couple welcomed True in April 2018.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“The similarities between True and her brother are insane,” the source adds. “He has her nose and eyes.”

The Hulu personality welcomed her second child via surrogate, a separate source confirmed to In Touch on August 5. News of her and Tristan expecting their second child broke in mid-July.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American founder told In Touch on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Chicago Bulls player, 31, split for good after Khloé learned that he and Maralee Nichols had conceived a child in March 2021 while he and Khloé were still in a relationship. The two had been in an on-again, off-again romance since 2016 until they split in the summer of 2021.

In June 2021, Maralee filed a paternity suit against the NBA star before giving birth to their son, Theo, in December of that year. Although Tristan initially denied that he was the father, he later confirmed the positive paternity test results in early January in a statement he wrote via his Instagram Stories.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote at the time, while also apologizing to his ex. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Despite the previous drama, a separate source reassured that the former E! personality is “on Cloud 9” raising her “adorable” baby boy.

“She’s obsessed with him,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style on Thursday, August 18. “She hardly leaves his side. … “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”