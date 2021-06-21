Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian reflected on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods on part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion and revealed if she and Kylie Jenner’s former BFF buried the hatchet.

The Good American founder, 36, said it took her a long time to rebuild trust with the Boston Celtics player, 30, after he first was unfaithful during her pregnancy with their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While catching up with host Andy Cohen on the Sunday, June 20, special, Khloé called her labor an “out of body experience” and said she was “zoning out” and “had blinders on for a lot of things” during that emotional time.

The E! star said she knew True would eventually want to watch her birth video and thought that special moment shouldn’t be hindered by what was going on.

When the NBA star was later caught getting too close for comfort with Jordyn in February 2019, she said it was devastating. Khloé said she and Tristan weren’t together during season 20. “It was just this natural progression,” she added about how they reconciled, noting trust still needs to be rebuilt after everything that’s gone on. “I need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Momager Kris Jenner also chimed in, pointing out that Tristan apologized to everyone and worked on their relationship for a year and a half before they considered getting back together.

As for where KoKo stands with Jordyn now, the Revenge Body alum said, “I personally don’t talk to her but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life.” Khloé also slammed speculation she put all of the blame on Jordyn for what happened, adding, “I think that’s a huge misconception. That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire.”

Shutterstock (3)

“I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn and I forgive both parties,” she continued. “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles that they’re doing but of course I forgive Jordyn.”

Kylie, 23, for her part, also shared an update on her estranged friendship with Jordyn and explained why the whole ordeal was so upsetting, admitting, “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”