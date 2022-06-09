Loyal family. Khloe Kardashian’s sisters slammed Tristan Thompson while learning about his paternity scandal during the Thursday, June 9, episode of The Kardashians.

On the latest episode of the Hulu show, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner learned that Tristan, 31, was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support of their son.

“This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim, 41, told her sisters. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

Kim added that the worst part of telling Khloé, 37, about the cheating scandal would be breaking the news that Tristan was expecting another child. “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.

She then wondered if Khloé already knew about Tristan’s infidelity. “We don’t know that she knows. How do we know if she knows? That’s the thing. We don’t know. We have no f–king idea if she knows. She is not responding,” Kim said.

“It’s just insane in general,” Kylie, 24, said of the situation. “This is a never-ending swirl.” Kourtney, 43, added, “It’s a never-ending betrayal, is what it is.”

Shortly after Khloé and Tristan – who share daughter True – rekindled their romance, the NBA player began an ongoing relationship with Maralee, conceiving their child in March 2021.

The former personal trainer filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, with the NBA player responding by acknowledging that the pair had sex at the time she claimed but requested a paternity test. Maralee later gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, around the time that news of the paternity suit broke.

One month after Maralee gave birth, Tristan confirmed that he was the father. “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in a statement released in January 2022, continuing, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Before news of the scandal broke, Khloé opened up about their relationship during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021 and revealed if they were trying to have baby No. 2 via surrogate.

“I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” the Good American founder explained at the time. “I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

Meanwhile, an insider told Life & Style in January 2021 that the reality star “definitely wants to have another baby” with the athlete.