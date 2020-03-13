They’ve come along way! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to send a heartfelt message to Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson for his 29th birthday on Friday, March 13. Her kind words come one year after the athlete’s second cheating scandal. It looks like all might finally be forgiven.

“Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today!” The 39-year-old wrote on a photo of herself rooting for the Cleveland Cavalier. “Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” She followed her OG post with a sweet selfie next to Khloé’s baby daddy as he gave the camera two thumbs up. “I think this is our only pic together,” she wrote on the blurry, yet cozy, photo.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Tristan soon responded to Kim’s gesture and shared her posts to his personal Instagram Story. “Thank you soo much Keeks! Turn up soon [to come]” he replied. “We have to start using the photo booths at the parties,” he wrote with laughing emojis.

Prior to Kim’s birthday blessings, the NBA star announced that his celebration was unfortunately rescheduled. “Corona got the party postponed but we [are] still [going to] get it in,” the NBA player captioned a video reposted from his friend Dondre Wise’s Story. In the clip, it looks like the duo is making the best of the situation as they party under blacklights.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

The athlete’s decision to hold off on his birthday festivities comes after the NBA suspended the season on Thursday, March 12, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the hiccup to Tristan’s special day, it looks like he still has Kim to get down with. In January, spotted cheering Tristan on as she sat courtside to watch him play. In fact, she shared one of the photos from that today in his special birthday tribute. While many though Kim was booing her sister’s ex, she later set the record straight that she was sending him all of her support.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!” she tweeted at the time. Later in February, the KKW mogul addressed the confusion while chatting with the Good American designer on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan,’” she expressed.

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” KoKo said in response. “They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bull s—t than just the truth,” adding, “Yeah, we’re family. We’re supporting him. Great. It’s exciting.”

Khloé has yet to post for Tristan’s birthday, but she still has some time!