Party NOT at his house! Tristan Thompson decided to reschedule his birthday celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old took to his Instagram Story in the early hours of Friday, March 13, to share the news.

“Corona got the party postponed but we [are] still [going to] get it in,” the NBA player captioned a video reposted from his friend Dondre Wise’s Story. In the clip, the duo can be seen living it up under neon lights

The athlete’s decision to holt his festivities comes after the NBA suspended the season on Thursday, March 12, after a player tested positive for the virus.

Despite the sudden change of plans, it looks like Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy is staying in high spirits. The birthday boy shared several well-wishes from his famous friends and teammates including basketball player Luc Newton and bodyguard Kenny Hamilton.

Although the handsome dad has yet to receive any birthday love from the Kardashian crew, he appears to be on good terms with his ex’s family. On March 11, Tristan shared the thoughtful gift he received from Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. “Appreciate it, bro!! @letthelordbewithyou @talentless,” Tristan captioned a snap of an array of Talentless merchandise, the Lord’s personal clothing line.

Khloé previously discussed her tumultuous relationship with her 23-month-old daughter’s father following his cheating scandal. “He’s True’s daddy — she deserves to have a loving and awesome father,” she wrote to a fan in December 2019. “Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child.”

For right now, “They are [just] happily coparenting,” a source told Us Weekly. The former flames currently have “no plans to get back together.” Wishing you a very happy birthday, Tristan!